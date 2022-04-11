Russian Formula 1 driver Nikita Mazepin has €105million Italian properties seized

Nikita Mazepin has seen his property assets in Italy seized

Italy has seized properties worth some €105million owned by Russian former Formula One driver Nikita Dmitrievich Mazepin and his oligarch father, two police sources have confirmed.

The operation targeted a villa - known as Rocky Ram - located in the north of the island of Sardinia. It is part of broader efforts aimed at penalising wealthy Russians linked to President Vladimir Putin after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine by Moscow.

There was no immediate comment from Mazepin's PR manager.

Mazepin - who was fired in March by US-owned F1 team Haas - has been included in an EU sanctions list along with his father, Dmitry, who the European Union's official journal described as a member of president Vladimir Putin's closest circle.

Over the last weeks, Italian police have sequestered villas and yachts worth over €900million from wealthy Russians who were placed on a European Union sanctions lists following the Ukraine conflict.

The most valuable asset seized so far is a superyacht owned by billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, worth around €530million, which was impounded in the northern port of Trieste.