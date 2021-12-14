Red Bull star Max Verstappen back in action at Abu Dhabi testing 48 hours after dramatic world title triumph

The newly crowned Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen was back behind the wheel of a Red Bull racing car in Abu Dhabi today.

Less than 48 hours after his maiden title triumph, the Dutchman was already plotting his defence at the same Yas Marina Circuit where he was crowned world champion.

Verstappen was sharing driving duties with test driver Juri Vips for the first day of tyre and young driver testing in the Middle East.

Lewis Hamilton has opted against taking part in the test, the only driver from this year’s grid missing bar Nikita Mazepin, who is still isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

George Russell is driving for new team Mercedes at the session where the focus is on trying out Pirelli’s new-for-2022 18-inch tyres, part of a raft of new changes for next season.

Verstappen sealed the title on Sunday in controversial fashion following a late safety car, with Mercedes still having not yet decided whether to appeal the outcome of both the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the drivers’ championship.

Michael Masi’s role as FIA race director has come into question by some teams and drivers for allowing just five cars to unlap themselves behind the safety car, effectively in contravention of the rules.

