Race director Michael Masi dropped by FIA as part of ‘new step forward in Formula One refereeing’

The FIA Safety Car leads Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the field during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Michael Masi, the man accused of robbing Lewis Hamilton of an eighth world championship, has been dropped as Formula One race director.

The news was confirmed by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem two months and five days after last campaign's contentious season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton said the race was "manipulated" after Masi seemed to bend the rules to allow the British driver's rival Max Verstappen the chance to win the title following a late safety car.

Masi, who is set to be offered a new position within the FIA, will be replaced by Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich.

The duo are set to alternate the role and they will be supported by former race director Charlie Whiting's deputy, 73-year-old Herbie Blash.

Ben Sulayem, who was elected as president just days after the debacle in the desert, revealed the sport would adopt a Video Assistant Referee system - similar to the one seen in football - and said communication between the pit wall and the race director would no longer be aired live on television.

"I would like to inform you that a new race management team will be put in place," said Ben Sulayem in a video posted to social media.

"Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as Formula One race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA."

In the final stages of the season finale on December 12, Masi appeared to bend the rules when he ordered only the lapped cars between Hamilton and second-placed Verstappen through, providing the Dutchman - on fresh tyres - a shot at passing Hamilton, who was on old rubber.

Verstappen won and claimed his maiden title. Hamilton's Mercedes team lodged and then dropped their appeal against the result in a reported quid pro quo agreement that Masi would be removed by the FIA - an accusation the Silver Arrows have denied.

Hamilton was described by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff as "disillusioned" after missing out on his record-breaking title and is said to have toyed with the idea of retiring.

But the 37-year-old will return to the grid this season and makes his first public appearance since the last race when Mercedes launch their new car at Silverstone on Friday.

Mercedes declined to comment on Masi's sacking when contacted on Thursday.

Masi's dismissal is an obvious indicator that the Australian made a mistake when he restarted the race.

But although Masi has faced severe criticism, some within the FIA wanted him to stay - not wanting to seem to be dictated to by Mercedes.

Masi also received the backing of a number of drivers, notably four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel and British driver Lando Norris in recent days.

Masi's departure was announced during Ferrari's car launch and their driver Charles Leclerc said: "I have a lot of respect for Michael for what he has done. He had a difficult job, especially in Abu Dhabi.

"Whatever happened was always going to be controversial but the FIA has made a decision, has a lot more information than I and I fully trust it is the right decision."

It is understood that the results of the FIA's inquiry into the final laps of the Abu Dhabi race will be made public before the new season starts in Bahrain on March 20.

Full statement from FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem:

“During the F1 Commission Meeting in London, I presented part of my plan for a new step forward in Formula One refereeing.

“Drawing conclusions from the detailed analysis of the events of the last F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and from the 2021 season, I proposed an in-depth reform of the organisation of refereeing and race direction. It was unanimously supported by F1 CEO and teams principals.

“Here is my plan for these structural changes: Firstly, to assist the race director in the decision-making process, a Virtual Race Control Room will be created. Alike the Video Assistance Referee (VAR) in football, it will be positioned in one of the FIA Offices as a backup outside the circuit.

“In real-time connection with the FIA F1 race director, it will help to apply the sporting regulations using the most modern technological tools.

“Secondly, direct radio communications during the race, currently broadcast live by all TVs, will be removed in order to protect the race director from any pressure and allow him to take decisions peacefully.

“It will still be possible to ask questions to the race director, according to a well-defined and non-intrusive process.

“Thirdly, unlapping procedures behind safety car will be reassessed by the F1 Sporting Advisory Committee and presented to the next F1 Commission prior to the start of the season.

“And finally, I would like to inform you that a new race management team will be put in place starting in Barcelona for the test session.

“Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas will act alternatively as Race Director, assisted by Herbie Blash as permanent senior advisor.

“Michael Masi, who accomplished a very challenging job for three years as Formula One race director following Charlie Whiting, will be offered a new position within the FIA.

“I presented this complete plan to the members of the World Motor Sport Council and the Senate, who gave their full support.

“With this plan, FIA opens the way for a new step forward in Formula One refereeing.

“Without the referees, there is no sport. Respect and support of the referees is in the essence of the FIA. That is why these structural changes are crucial in a context of strong development and the legitimate expectations of drivers, teams, manufacturers, organisers, and of course, the fans.

“I warmly thank all those who contributed to this reform.

“These changes will enable us to start the 2022 Formula One season in the best conditions and our sport will be even more loved and respected.”