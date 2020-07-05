Penalties hit Lewis Hamilton hard as Valtteri Bottas takes season-opening Grand Prix in Austria

Race winner and Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland celebrates after winning the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack. (Mark Thompson/Pool via AP)

Valtteri Bottas won an incident-packed first race of the new Formula One season in Austria, as Lewis Hamilton was demoted to fourth following a five-second time penalty.

Bottas, who led every lap in a peerless performance, crossed the line just 0.6 seconds clear of his Mercedes team-mate, but the world champion was penalised after he was involved in a crash with Red Bull driver Alex Albon in the closing stages.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc moved up to second, with British driver Lando Norris taking the first podium of his career to finish third.

Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 leads teammate Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain during the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Twitter

Email

Valtteri Bottas of Finland driving the (77) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W11 leads teammate Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain during the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Red Bull appeared to have pulled off a tactical masterstroke by pitting Albon for fresh tyres during a second of three safety car periods.

On the restart and with just 10 laps of racing left, Albon moved round the outside of Hamilton at the fourth corner but on the exit the Briton refused to concede the position - with his front-left tyre hitting Albon's right rear.

Albon was launched into the gravel, ending his chances of a dramatic win. The stewards laid the blame at Hamilton's door.

It marked the second time in three races the pair have collided. Hamilton was also penalised for hitting Albon at last year's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The penalty capped a dramatic afternoon for Hamilton, who was earlier sent back to fifth on the grid for a yellow flag infringement in qualifying.

"There were so many chances for Lewis to get the lead if I made a small mistake, but I managed to keep it together and control the race from my side so there is no better way to start the season," said Bottas

Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium alongside third place Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 during the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Twitter

Email

Race winner Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium alongside third place Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren F1 during the Austrian Grand Prix at Red Bull Ring in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Leclerc, who started in seventh, added: "I didn't expect it. It was a huge surprise but a good one. We did everything perfect to get second and we were lucky with Lewis' penalty, but I am extremely satisfied."

Norris set the fastest lap of the race on the final tour to ensure he would get the jump ahead of Hamilton. The 20-year-old becomes the youngest British driver to finish on a grand prix podium.

"I am speechless," said the McLaren driver. "There were a few points in the race where I thought I had fudged it up.

"I didn't give up and I ended up on the podium. I had to put in some strong laps at the end and as you can see I am out of breath."

Hamilton wore a 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirt and took a knee before the race in a message against racism. He was supported by 13 drivers, but Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen were among six who chose to stand.

Hamilton may have started in fifth but it was not long before he was up to second as he took advantage of his dominant Mercedes machine.

Verstappen had been running behind Bottas but was forced to retire with a mechanical issue on lap 11.

The first safety car was introduced on lap 26 after Kevin Magnussen stopped in a dangerous position in his Haas. The pack stopped for new rubber, allowing Hamilton to get on the back of Bottas' gearbox for the restart.

The black cars streaked away, and despite sensor issues on both cars, looked set for a one-two finish.

But a second safety car spiced up the race. The Mercedes men stayed out on their old rubber but Albon, Leclerc and Norris all stopped for fresh tyres to put them in the hunt.

Moments after the second restart, a suspension failure saw Kimi Raikkonen end up in the pit wall, with the safety car taking to the track for a third time.

It ensured a frenetic end but Bottas kept his cool to stake his claim to win this year's championship.

Behind the penalised Hamilton, Carlos Sainz finished fifth and Sergio Perez was sixth. Just 11 of the 20 cars made it to the chequered flag on a lively afternoon here in Spielberg.

PA Media