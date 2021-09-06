Orange sea gives Max wings

Red Bull's Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium with champagne after winning the Dutch Grand Prix race with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton finishing second and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas finishing third. Photo: REUTERS

“I guess Verstappen won? There is some orange fog,” Alpine’s Fernando Alonso said on the team radio at the end of the race.

And the intense sea of orange has been a visually pleasing fixture to this weekend’s Formula One action as the coastal town of Zandvoort played host to a commanding win by home favourite Max Verstappen as the Dutchman won the country’s first Grand Prix since 1985 – 12 years before the winner was born.

A week after the farcical washout in Belgium, pole-sitter Verstappen controlled the race from the start in the bright sunshine as the teams now prepare for next week’s jumbo race weekend at Monza for an Italian grand prize that will be preceded by F1’s second ever sprint race on Saturday.

Verstappen’s triumph, the 17th of his career, was greeted with emphatic celebrations by the 70,000-strong Zandvoort crowd as title rival Lewis Hamilton was knocked off the top spot in the race to be world driving champion.

Hamilton finished as runner-up, with Valtteri Bottas third in the other Mercedes.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, who spent the final third of Sunday’s race complaining about his team’s strategy and at times could not hear his team radio over the noise of the crowd, now trails Verstappen by three points.

The Briton was also forced to chase the fastest lap on the final lap after team-mate Bottas defied an order not to beat Hamilton’s previous best time.

Verstappen’s orange army created one of the best Formula One atmospheres of recent times on the sport’s return to Holland after 36 years away.

And their star man did not disappoint with a commanding win from pole.

The Dutchman roared away from his starting marks to keep Hamilton at bay in the 262-metre charge to the opening Tarzanbocht and by the end of the opening lap he was already 1.7 seconds clear of his rival.

Hamilton blinked first, stopping for new rubber on lap 20, but his Mercedes crew were slow changing the Briton’s front-right tyre, costing him a second.

Verstappen headed for the pits the next time round and emerged ahead of Hamilton – the gap reduced from three seconds to 1.5.

Mercedes rolled the strategy dice by putting Bottas on a one-stopper. The primary hope was that Bottas would slow Verstappen down and allow Hamilton to perform the undercut at his next change of tyres.

Verstappen wiped out Bottas’ 10-second advantage in just seven laps.

“It is going to be absolutely critical to catch and pass if we can,” Verstappen was told by his race engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase.

Read More

On lap 30, on the exit of the final corner, Verstappen made his pass, moving into Bottas’ tow and then sailing round the outside of the Mercedes on the start-finish straight.

Hamilton followed Verstappen through and was within seven-tenths only to see his Red Bull rival extend his lead to 1.6 seconds by the end of the lap and three seconds when Mercedes pulled the Briton in for a second stop on lap 39.

But, after Verstappen stopped the next time round, he emerged comfortably ahead of Hamilton.

“We called our bluff too soon,” complained the Mercedes driver. Moments later he was on the radio again.

“I had so much life left in that tyre,” Hamilton said. “I don’t know why we rushed it.”

Hamilton started to draw Verstappen in again, but the 36-year-old was warned by race engineer Peter Bonnington to make his rubber last.

“I am pushing to close this gap, man,” Hamilton snapped. “Come on.”

But Hamilton failed to make any impression on Verstappen.

“A race like that is never easy,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports after the race.

“[We had to] get the start and then we knew that with the strategic options Mercedes had, they were going to split [the strategy], and they did exactly that.

“So the most important part of the race for us was for Max to make that pass on Valtteri and he did that quickly. Then after that we were able to just cover Lewis.

“We were worried about Valtteri backing him [Verstappen] up and then Lewis getting the undercut on both of them, so that was why it was crucial to get past really quickly.”

Pierre Gasly finished fourth, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz fifth and seventh respectively, with Alonso in between them in sixth.

In a race of few incidents, Lando Norris and Sergio Perez banged wheels in the battle for ninth. Perez won that particular battle as Norris finished 10th for McLaren.

Perez was named driver of the day after surging up to eighth place despite his Red Bull having to start at the back of the field in the pit lane.

That has helped the Austrian team stay 12 points behind Mercedes in the constructor’s championship, despite two podiums for the latter.

Meanwhile, Ferrari has leaped past McLaren in the race for third place. The Italian outfit have an 11.5-point lead over McLaren in the championship now as their drivers outscored Daniel Ricciardo, and Norris by 15 points.

But LeClerc felt it could have been more.

“I’m happy with the pace, not completely happy with P5 because I think if we had done a better job yesterday in qualifying and I had put the lap together I think fourth place was definitely on the cards,” he said.

“Pace-wise we were the best in the midfield but it was just difficult to show it today because we were struggling to get closer to Gasly than that.”

Verstappen said after the race: “The expectations were high coming into the weekend and it is not easy to fulfil that so I am so happy to win here and to take the lead of the championship.

“It is definitely a very good day. Mercedes tried to make it very difficult for us.”

Hamilton added: “I was flat out, I pushed as hard as I could, but they were too quick for us.

“The last lap was one of the best parts of the race. I am looking forward to coming back here next year.”