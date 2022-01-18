Northern Ireland bid for World Rally Championship stage pushed back to 2023

THE BID for Northern Ireland to host a World Rally Championship (WRC) stage this summer has fallen through, but the door has been left open for 2023.

Rally Northern Ireland was tipped to fill the vacant slot on the 13-round WRC calendar from 18-21 August, with the Irish driving pair of M-Sport's Craig Breen and Paul Nagle a main attraction for rally fans on the island.

But after months of talks, governing body Motorsport UK sent a letter stating it was “unable to proceed” with the rally in 2022, adding that a lack of a decision from the Northern Ireland Executive and the “increasing financial risk” made “continuing the project unviable”.

It would have been the first time the sport has held a stage in Ireland since various North-West counties held Rally Ireland in 2009, which was based in Sligo.

The bid for the WRC to bring the competition to Belfast was pushed by promoter and local businessman Bobby Willis, who was unable to secure the £2million needed to host the event. But Willis is determined to press on with plans to bring the championship to the province next year.

"This is a huge loss and the rally would have generated £10m for the economy with visitors expected to come from all over the world and it would have been the post-Covid boost that tourism and hospitality in the province so badly needs," Willis said.

"I intend to work closely with the WRC Promoter to identify options for 2023. There is strong support for our event as the motorsport community in the UK and across Ireland as a whole has an incredible appetite to see the WRC back here."

The possibility of a stage in Northern Ireland becoming long-term may be reduced, however, as other parts of the UK may battle it out for their spot on the calendar, adding to competition for a spot on a programme that holds 10 fewer races than a Formula One season.

Whoever does secure the August stage will also be vying to keep their place next year, particularly if they are outside Europe as FIA chiefs have stated they would like to see a 50/50 split in the future between events held in and outside Europe. As it stands, nine of the 12 confirmed stages for 2022 are European.