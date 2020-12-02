Mick Schumacher to make Formula 1 debut with American team Haas next year

Mick Schumacher will drive for American Formula 1 racing team Haas next year. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-times Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, will drive for Haas in 2021, the American team has announced.

After beginning his career in karting back in 2008, the German driver is currently competing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship with Prema Powerteam.

Following his stint in karting, Schumacher progressed to the German ADAC Formula 4 in 2015.

After winning the 2018 FIA F3 European Championship, Schumacher moved to Formula 2 in 2019, and is currently leading the 2020 Formula 2 Championship.

Mick's father is the legendary seven-time Formula One World Champion Michael Schumacher and is also a nephew of Ralf Schumacher.

Meanwhile, Haas also announced this morning that Romain Grosjean has been discharged from hospital following the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Grosjean says he "saw death coming" in his fiery crash in the Middle East race and fought to get out "for his children".

The French driver suffered burns to the back of his hands after crashing at 137mph and sustaining an impact of 53G on the first lap of Sunday's race.

"I would say there is a feeling of being happy to be alive, of seeing things differently," he told France's TF1. "But also there is the need to get back in the car, if possible in Abu Dhabi."

British driver George Russell, meanwhile, will replace Lewis Hamilton for this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton, 35, was ruled out of the penultimate round of the season in Bahrain after contracting coronavirus.

Russell, 22, is a member of the Mercedes junior driver programme and when it became clear Hamilton would not be able to race, the world champions contacted Williams about striking a deal.

"Very few people are lucky enough to drive for an F1 team each year and I'm about to get the chance to drive for two," said Russell.

"Unbelievably grateful to Williams and Mercedes for this opportunity."

Online Editors