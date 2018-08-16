Reports that Michael Schumacher, the Formula 1 legend, will be moved to a £27 million mansion bought by his wife last month in Majorca are not true according to his manager.

Michael Schumacher's manager says Formula 1 legend will not be moving to mansion in Majorca

Schumacher, 49, sustained severe head injuries in a skiing accident in France on December 29, 2013 and has been cared for at his home in Switzerland since September 2014.

Weekly Swiss magazine L'Illustre reported that Katia Rouarch, who became mayoress of Andratx in June last year, said preparations had been made to welcome the German to the Spanish island.

"I can officially confirm Michael Schumacher will move in to our municipality and that everything is set up here to welcome him," she was quoted as saying. Spanish magazine Marca reported it had also also confirmed the move.

However, the reports were later denied by Schumacher's manger. "The Schumacher family does not plan to move to Majorca," Sabine Kehm said.

She told AFP and other media outlets that earlier reports of the property purchase were true but that it was to be used only as a holiday home by Schumacher's wife, Corinna, and their two adult children.

A spokesperson for the town hall in Andratx denied that the mayor, Katia Rouarch, had made the statements attributed to her by L'Illustre.

Schumacher's wife Corinna reportedly bought the mansion last month from Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, for almost £27 million (30 million euros).

She purchased the property near Andratx in the southwest of the island in order to spend holidays there with her children and friends, German newspaper Bild reported.

Schumacher used to spend holidays on the island in the past while his brother Ralf has also spent time there.

The 15,000 square metre estate is said to boast two swimming pools, a helipad, a gym and a huge palm-tree-fringed garden.

"The place, surrounded by solid walls, has many advantages: it is located on a promontory, a part of which becomes a small precipice, which makes the property inaccessible to prying eyes," the magazine reported.

Schumacher's accident happened on a family holiday as he was skiing with his son at the Meribel ski resort in the French Alps.

The avid skier hit the right side of his head on a rock, cracking his helmet. Doctors operated to remove blood clots from his brain, but some were left because they were too deeply embedded.

Online Editors