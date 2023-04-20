| 7.1°C Dublin

Michael Schumacher’s family plan legal action after AI ‘interview’ in German magazine

Alan Baldwin

Michael Schumacher's family are planning legal action against a German weekly magazine over an 'interview' with the seven times Formula One champion that was generated by artificial intelligence.

A spokesperson for the Schumacher family, asked by Reuters for a comment on Wednesday, pointed to published reports of legal action.

