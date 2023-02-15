| 10.4°C Dublin

Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton: ‘Nothing will stop me speaking out’

I feel the sport does have a responsibility still always to speak out on things’

Lewis Hamilton plans to keep speaking his mind. (David Davies/PA Images). Expand

Close

Alan Baldwin

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton vowed on Wednesday to continue speaking out despite Formula One's governing body clamping down on drivers making 'political' statements.

The most successful driver in the sport's history has used his platform to highlight racial injustice, promote diversity and address a range of issues from the environment to human rights.

