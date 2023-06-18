Max Verstappen wins Canadian GP to match Ayrton Senna’s 41 race victories

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen, center, of the Netherlands, reacts at the end of the Formula One Canadian Grand Prix auto race Sunday, July 18, 2023, in Montreal. (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press via AP)

Philip Duncan in Montreal

Max Verstappen completed another crushing performance to win the Canadian Grand Prix and match Ayrton Senna’s tally of 41 victories.