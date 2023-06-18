Max Verstappen wins Canadian GP to match Ayrton Senna’s 41 race victories
Philip Duncan in Montreal
Max Verstappen completed another crushing performance to win the Canadian Grand Prix and match Ayrton Senna’s tally of 41 victories.
Latest Motor Sport
Max Verstappen wins Canadian GP to match Ayrton Senna’s 41 race victories
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen closes in on ‘amazing achievement’ of matching Ayrton Senna’s Formula 1 wins
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff expects Lewis Hamilton F1 future to be resolved before Canadian GP this week
‘My hunger never left’ – Lewis Hamilton targets future duel with Max Verstappen after promising run in Spain
Max Verstappen dominates to win Spanish Grand Prix as Lewis Hamilton takes second
Max Verstappen defies rain and Fernando Alonso threat to win Monaco Grand Prix
‘Simply f****** lovely’ – Max Verstappen hails ‘great win’ from 9th on grid after being booed in Miami
Max Verstappen overcomes hostile reception and ninth-place start to win Miami Grand Prix
Toto Wolff’s message for Lewis Hamilton: we needs to manage expectations at Mercedes after upgrade
Plenty of pole positions for Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc but he can’t seem to translate them into wins
Top Stories
‘The f***ing grifters’ – Top Spotify exec slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after podcast deal ends
Donal Ryan: ‘I’ve never worked in an office in the civil service that wasn’t overworked, where the people weren’t stressed and underpaid’
How the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw shapes up after disastrous day for Connacht football
Fans defend Kourtney Kardashian amid claims her Blink-182 pregnancy reveal was ‘staged’
Latest NewsMore
Breaking | Leona Maguire wins second LPGA Tour title with victory in Michigan
Woman who knocked on her own coffin at funeral declared dead for a second time
Max Verstappen wins Canadian GP to match Ayrton Senna’s 41 race victories
How the All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-final draw shapes up after disastrous day for Connacht football
Ex-footballer Graeme Souness completes charity swim across English Channel
Take That star Howard Donald banned from Pride festival after liking anti-LGBTQ+ tweets
Fans defend Kourtney Kardashian amid claims her Blink-182 pregnancy reveal was ‘staged’
Kiwi Pijnaker finds home away from home in Sligo after European odyssey
Andrew Moran ‘hoping to impress’ as Ireland U21s prepare for Kuwait friendly
Latest | Thunderstorms and heavy rain to drench Ireland as Status Orange warning issued for three counties