| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Max Verstappen survives farcical finish to win Melbourne Grand Prix

Max Verstappen has made an impressive start to the 2023 F1 season. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) Expand

Close

Max Verstappen has made an impressive start to the 2023 F1 season. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has made an impressive start to the 2023 F1 season. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Max Verstappen has made an impressive start to the 2023 F1 season. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Philip Duncan

Max Verstappen survived a crazy, chaotic and farcical finale to win the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s cruise to the chequered flag was placed in danger when the race was stopped in the closing stages after Kevin Magnussen hit the wall and debris littered the track.

Most Watched

Privacy