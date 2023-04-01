| 8.6°C Dublin

Close

Max Verstappen holds off Mercedes charge to claim pole position in Melbourne

Max Verstappen has made a very strong start to the 2023 F1 season. Expand

Close

Max Verstappen has made a very strong start to the 2023 F1 season.

Max Verstappen has made a very strong start to the 2023 F1 season.

Max Verstappen has made a very strong start to the 2023 F1 season.

Philip Duncan

Max Verstappen saw off a spirited Mercedes fightback to put his Red Bull on pole position for the Australian Grand Prix.

Verstappen beat George Russell to top spot by 0.236 seconds to claim his second pole of the year and 22nd of his career.

Most Watched

Privacy