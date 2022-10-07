‘Max is going to be a champion' – Leclerc backs Verstappen with Alonso fastest in Suzuka

Alpine's Fernando Alonso in action during practice at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka today.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc knows it. So does anyone following Formula One; no calculators needed.

Red Bulls' Max Verstappen is set to win his second straight drivers' title, and it's likely to come on Sunday with rain predicted for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka.

Today's two practice sessions were run in steady drizzle, although Saturday's qualifying is expected to be dry on the classic figure-eight circuit in central Japan.

“I think realistically Max is going to be a champion, if it’s not this weekend it’s going to be very, very soon,” said Leclerc, who trails Verstappen by 104 points with five races to go — including Suzuka. Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez is 106 behind.

If Verstappen wins on Sunday, and also picks up the bonus point for the fastest lap, that would give him 26 points (25 for the win, 1 for the quickest lap) and he's the champion.

He could also win the season title with a lesser result, depending on how others finish.

If not, it's sure to be settled in two weeks at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas.

“It would be very nice if it happens here but if it doesn’t happen here — I will be even more in favor the next race,” Verstappen said, sounding unmoved by the speculation.

“To be honest, I'm not really thinking about it too much.”

Alpine's Fernando Alonso set the fastest time in a wet opening practice session.

The Spaniard lapped the soaked Suzuka track in one minute, 42.248 seconds ahead of compatriot Carlos Sainz in his Ferrari. Charles Leclerc followed his Ferrari team mate in third.

Verstappen was only sixth fastest behind Alpine's Esteban Ocon and Haas racer Kevin Magnussen.

Leclerc completed only four laps around the venue where he made his F1 weekend debut a few days after his 17th birthday in 2014.

Mick Schumacher was seventh fastest for Haas. The German crashed after the end of the session at the uphill left-handed Dunlop sweep having completed a practice start from the grid.

McLaren's Lando Norris was eighth ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo. Mexican Sergio Perez, winner for Red Bull last week in Singapore, was 10th fastest.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton completed six laps and was 13th fastest.

Home hope Yuki Tsunoda was 19th for AlphaTauri ahead of Sebastian Vettel, who propped up the timesheets.

Schumacher's crash, which damaged the front suspension of his Haas, was the only major incident of the session. Some drivers went off the track in the slippery conditions but got away unscathed.

Meanwhile, Formula One's governing body FIA is to rule on Monday if any team has violated cost-cap rules. It comes a day after Verstappen could win the title.

“I think it would be bad for the sport if action wasn’t taken if there was a breach,” seven-time champion Hamilton told media. “But I don’t know if there is, so I’ll wait just as you will.”

Verstappen demurred when ask about it on Thursday. Red Bull is one of the teams implicated in unsourced reports.

“I’m not really busy with these kind of things,” Verstappen said. “I mean, it’s up to the teams and the FIA, and I just have to focus on the driving. So there’s not much more to say on that. I guess we’ll find out on Monday.”



