Lewis Hamilton must wait for his fifth Formula One world championship after the Mercedes driver finished third in a US Grand Prix won by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen yesterday.

Lewis Hamilton must wait for his fifth Formula One world championship after the Mercedes driver finished third in a US Grand Prix won by Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen yesterday.

Lewis Hamilton's fifth title celebrations on ice after finishing third in US Grand Prix

The victory was the Finn's first since March 2013 with Red Bull's Dutch youngster Max Verstappen finishing second after starting 18th.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel, Hamilton's only title rival, finished fourth - a result that means the championship remains open until Mexico next weekend and the Briton now has a 70-point lead with 75 remaining to be won.

The only lead driver on a two-stop tyre strategy here at the Circuit of the Americas, Hamilton emerged from the pits for a second time 12 seconds behind Raikkonen, and 10 seconds down on Verstappen, with 19 laps remaining.

"We just need everything now," was the message from Hamilton's race engineer, Pete Bonnington.

The rampant Briton did precisely that as he delivered fastest lap after fastest lap to reel in both the Ferrari and Red Bull cars. With eight laps to go, the top three were covered by a little over two seconds.

Hamilton could smell championship glory, and went wheel-to-wheel with Verstappen in a dramatic finale, but the Dutchman held firm to retain the position.

At that stage, second would have been enough for Hamilton to take the championship, but Vettel fought his way past Bottas, meaning Hamilton would have then required to get past race winner, Raikkonen, too.

Irish Independent