Lewis Hamilton qualifies in pole position for British Grand Prix

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton celebrates with his team after qualifying in pole position for the Formula One British Grand Prix at Silverstone, England. Photo: Will Oliver/Reuters Expand

Lewis Hamilton lit up a spectator-less Silverstone to put his Mercedes on pole position for the British Grand Prix.

Hamilton delivered a track record at the Northamptonshire circuit to secure the 91st pole of his career and cement his status as the pre-race favourite to win here for a stunning seventh time.

Hamilton saw off team-mate Valtteri Bottas by an impressive 0.313 seconds, with the all-black machines continuing to crush their bewildered opposition.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen finished third, but the Dutchman was a full second slower than Hamilton. Charles Leclerc was even further back in fourth for Ferrari.

Online Editors