Lewis Hamilton ‘planning to stay’ as he opens talks with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has won seven World titles, six with Mercedes, but was winless in 2022. Photo: PA Expand

Philip Duncan

Lewis Hamilton has started negotiations with Mercedes over a new deal.

The seven-time world champion indicated during the Silver Arrows’ launch at Silverstone that he is “planning to stay a bit longer”.

