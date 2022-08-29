Lewis Hamilton labelled an ‘idiot’ as Max Verstappen stays in fast lane

The good news is that Spa will be back for the 2023 season. The bad news is this campaign is as good as over, at least as far as the title battle is concerned. Max Verstappen took one of the most emphatic wins of the modern era in Belgium, roaring through the field from 14th on the grid to win by almost 20 seconds.

It was a devastating performance from a driver Red Bull team principal Christian Horner maintains “has taken another step” since winning his maiden world title last year. And it dealt a devastating blow to this year’s championship race.

Verstappen now leads by 93 points from his nearest challenger, who happens to be his own team-mate Sergio Perez. The only debate is when he is going to seal the deal.

If Verstappen’s rivals were to stand any chance of stopping him, they needed to win yesterday, especially with the championship leader starting down in 14th following an engine change.

They all fluffed their lines. Ferrari were their usual muddled selves. Carlos Sainz managed to battle to third behind the two Red Bulls, but Charles Leclerc – who began the day as Verstappen’s closest challenger – had a far tougher time fighting through the field to sixth from 15th on the grid.

It was even worse for Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time World Champion refused to apologise to Fernando Alonso in person after learning his former team-mate had called him an “idiot” who “only knows how to drive when starting first” following their spectacular first-lap collision.

“It is nice to know how he feels about me,” said a clearly-irked Hamilton. “It is better that it is out in the open how he feels.”

Hamilton, who had a famously frosty relationship with Alonso during his rookie season at McLaren in 2007, was forced to retire his Mercedes after the former team-mates tangled at Les Combes on the opening lap. The collision sent the rear end of Hamilton’s Mercedes flying up into the air before it came back down heavily.

The stewards deemed it to be a racing incident, taking no further action. But Alonso, who finished fifth, was furious. “What an idiot,” Alpine’s two-time world champion shouted over his team radio. “Closing the door from the outside. This guy only knows how to drive when starting first.”

After trudging back to the pits, Hamilton took responsibility for the crash. “Looking back at the footage, he was in my blind spot and I didn’t leave him enough space. It was my fault today,” conceded the seven-time world champion.

However, he was clearly irked by Alonso’s radio comments.

“I don’t really have a response,” he said when asked about them.

“It wasn’t intentional. I take responsibility for it. That is what adults do, and we move on.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2022]