Lewis Hamilton insists he has no plans to retire and could extend Mercedes deal past 2023

Lewis Hamilton insists he has no plans to retire from Formula One and hinted that he could extend his current Mercedes contract beyond the end of next season.

The seven-time world champion hit back at any suggestion that a tough season had diminished his motivation to push for an outright record eighth drivers’ crown.

Hamilton said at Monza: “For years, we have been going up and down with stories of retirement and stopping. I feel healthier than I have ever felt. I love what I am doing and I don’t plan on stopping any time soon.

“My goal is always to be with Mercedes. I feel like we’re embarking on a lot of really positive things, not only in the sport but outside, and I think there’s a lot to accomplish together. I want to be a part of that.”

Hamilton faces an uphill struggle at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, consigned to the back of the grid for the race start after an engine change, which sees him go over his allotted allocation for the season.

That means hopes of that first victory of the season, having come close in recent weeks look highly unlikely, with Max Verstappen again favourite for the win.

Hamilton is running out of races in which to pick up a first victory of 2022 and maintain his record as the only F1 driver in history to win a race in every season he’s competed in the sport.

“I don’t care about records,” he said. “But I am focused on getting that win. I am grateful that each year since 2007, we have had an opportunity to win. I do believe we will have a chance this year. We still have seven races to go and it is definitely a big goal to get back to the front.

“I have no idea where our car is going to be great. It was a surprise when I got into the car last weekend. For me, it’s about winning another world championship.”

