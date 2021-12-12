The FIA Safety Car leads Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the field during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton was gracious in defeat after Red Bull rival Max Verstappen ended the Briton's quest for an unprecedented eighth Formula One title with a safety-car aided, last-lap pass for championship glory at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, although his Mercedes team have lodged two appeals against the result.

The 36-year-old, who started second alongside pole-sitter Verstappen, appeared to have the race well under control after seizing the lead into the first corner and escaping sanction for staying ahead by taking to the run-off in an opening-lap battle with his Red Bull rival.

But a safety car five laps from the end, that handed Verstappen the opportunity to pit for fresh tyres, turned the race on its head and put an end to Hamilton's hopes of becoming the first driver to win eight world championships.

"Firstly, a big congratulations to Max and to his team," said Hamilton, his eyes moist, after the race.

"I think we did an amazing job this year. My team, everyone back at the factory... all the men and women... have worked so hard this whole year. It's been the most difficult of seasons.

"I'm so proud of them, so grateful to be a part of the journey with them," added the Briton, who has won the title for the last four years in a row and ended the season with eight wins to his Red Bull rival's 10.

But, even as Verstappen celebrated and Hamilton came to terms with defeat, the Briton's Mercedes team lodged two safety-car related protests.

The team, who still secured the constructors' crown for a record eighth year in a row, protested two alleged breaches of the sporting regulations when the safety car was deployed late in the race.

A statement from the stewards said Mercedes had protested "against the classification established at the end of the competition", arguing there was a breach of article 48.12.

Verstappen had back markers between him and Hamilton after pitting with the safety car deployed and time running out for racing to resume.

Race director Michael Masi initially said the lapped cars, acting as a buffer between Hamilton and Verstappen would not be allowed to overtake, much to Red Bull's frustration.

But they then decided that only the five lapped cars between the two title rivals should be allowed to unlap themselves, instead of all lapped cars as is the usual procedure, putting Verstappen right on Hamilton's tail for one final flat-out lap, with the Dutchman seizing his chance on his fresh soft tyres to pass Hamilton for the lead.

In the second protest, Mercedes also argued that article 48.8 was breached with Verstappen's car moving in front of Hamilton's before racing resumed as he waited impatiently for the Briton to lead away.

It is illegal to overtake, unless authorised to do so, while the safety car is on track.

Mercedes said they would make no further comment until after the hearing.

"We gave it everything, this last part of the season we gave it absolutely everything and we never gave up," said Hamilton. "That's the most important thing."