Lewis Hamilton extends championship lead over Sebastian Vettel to 24 points after Hungarian Grand Prix win

Lewis Hamilton dealt another blow to Sebastian Vettel's title hopes by winning the Hungarian Grand Prix and extending his championship lead.

Hamilton did not put a foot wrong at the Hungaroring after blasting off his marks from pole position before controlling the race to claim his fifth victory of the campaign.

Vettel, who started from fourth, took on a different strategy to Hamilton, and did enough to get the jump on Valtteri Bottas, only for a slow pit stop to have seemingly cost him dearly.

The Ferrari driver emerged behind Bottas and it looked set to finish that way before Vettel took second by driving round the outside of the Finn at the first turn with five laps to go.

Bottas ran into the back of the Ferrari as he attempted to defend the position, but Vettel escaped without any damage to finish 17 seconds behind Hamilton, with Kimi Raikkonen third.

Bottas, who lost part of his front wing, finished fifth after a late collision with Daniel Ricciardo, who then overtook the Finn on the final lap in his second shot at the wounded Mercedes car.

Hamilton said: "We came here knowing Ferrari would be really quick this weekend, but to come out with these points, we'll definitely take it as a bonus.

"I am really happy with how strong it's come the last couple of races. We've got to come strong in the next half of the season."

Vettel added: "It was a tough race. We were out of position. I think we could have gone with Lewis today with the race pace.

"Second is not really what we wanted this weekend, but I think it was the maximum today."

