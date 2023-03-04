| 4.2°C Dublin

Let's Talk Formula 1: Episode 1 - drivers at the ready as season kicks off in Bahrain

Ahead of the first Formula One Grand Prix of the season on Sunday in Bahrain, Shane Brennan has broken down the favourites, the drivers to watch and who is under pressure.

It is set to be another memorable year in F1, with Max Verstappen seeking a hat-trick of title wins, but when Lewis Hamilton lines up on the grid for Sunday’s first race of his 17th Formula One season, he will do so armed with an incredible statistic.

