Justin Owen: Sprint car racer, 26, dies from injuries after crash at Indiana track

Shweta Sharma

Sprint car driver Justin Owen died of injuries he suffered during a horrific crash in which his car was tossed multiple times during a race in southern eastern Indiana.

The racer who was just 26, from Harrison, Ohio, was competing in a qualifying race Saturday night when he drifted high into the third turn, lost control, and struck the outside wall.

