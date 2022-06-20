Josh Moffett takes advantage of double Donegal ‘bale out’

Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes in their Hyundai i20 R5 in Glen villige during day three of the Joule Donegal International Rally at Letterkenny in Donegal. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

For the two opening days of the Joule Donegal International Rally, the Derry-Killarney crew of Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan completely dominated the event, setting the pace from the start in their VW Polo and building up a lead of 18 seconds over current British title holder Matt Edwards and Munster’s David Moynihan in their similar car.

However, yesterday’s final day proved to be the decider, with Devine’s apparent stranglehold coming to an end on the morning’s first stage. He hit a marker bale, damaging the front of his car, and was forced to retire on the spot.

This promoted Edwards and Moynihan to the lead position, but that only lasted for one stage. A delay at the stage start allowed all the cars’ tyres to cool down, and when they finally got going again, the new leaders fell foul of the severely reduced grip available.

They also hit a bale at high speed, and front-end damage ended their rally, leaving a surprised Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes to add another win to their impressive collection this year.

Josh’s elder brother Sam and his co-driver Keith Moriarty made it a clean sweep for Monaghan by narrowly overhauling Alastair Fisher on the final stage, the famous Atlantic Drive, in a dramatic ending.

DONEGAL MC JOULE INTERNATIONAL RALLY AT LETTERKENNY (RD 5 OF IRISH TARMAC RALLY C’SHIP):

1 Josh Moffett/Andy Hayes (Hyundai i20 R5) 2h 05m 26s,

2 Sam Moffett/Keith Moriarty (Ford Fiesta) 2h 06m 13s,

3 Meirion Evans/Jonathan Jackson (VW Polo R5) 2h 06m 15s,

4 Declan Boyle/James O’Reilly (Ford Fiesta) 2h 06m 23s,

5 Alastair Fisher/Gordon Noble (VW Polo) 2h 06m 36s,

6 Garry Jennings/Rory Kennedy (Ford Fiesta) 2h 07m 45s,

7 Kevin Gallagher/Ryan Moore (Darrian T90 GTR) 2h 07m 57s,

8 David Kelly/Dean O’Sullivan (Ford Fiesta) 2h 08m 49s,

9 James Stafford/Thomas Scallan (Darrian T90 GTR) 2h 08m 58s,

10 Declan Gallagher/Derek Heena (Toyota Starlet) 2h 09m 44s.