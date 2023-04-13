Irish rally driver Craig Breen (33) killed in crash during test ahead of Croatia Rally

World of motorsport unites in grief following tragic death of talented Waterford manBreen’s co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the accident at around noon

Craig Breen has died at the age of 33 after a crash in Croatia

The death of the 33-year-old Waterford native has been confirmed by his racing team Hyundai Motorsport.

It’s been reported that the incident occurred just after noon, local time, today between Stari Golubovac and Lobora.

Mr Breen was conducting the test event when his car collided with a pole.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed that Mr Breen was with his co-driver James Fulton at the time of the accident, and that Mr Fulton was unharmed.

The practice event was being held ahead of the Croatia Rally which is scheduled for April 20 – 23.

Employees from Hyundai Motorsport inspect the car in which Ireland's top rally driver Craig Breen was killed, near the village of Stari Golubovec, Croatia, April 13, 2023. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for [the] Croatia Rally,” the racing team said in a statement.

“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.

“Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and many fans.

“Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

Just three days ago, in a Facebook post, Mr Breen expressed his excitement ahead of this week’s practice sessions.

"Can’t wait to get my first taste of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid on Tarmac,” he wrote.

The Croatia Rally is the fourth event of the World Rally Championship’s 2023 season.

Ahead of the race, Craig Breen and James Fulton sat in 6th place on the table. The pair claimed a second overall place in the Rally of Sweden in February.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Breen since news of his death emerged this afternoon.

Extending condolences to Mr Breen’s loved ones, Minister for Tourism and Sport Catherine Martin said, “Craig was an outstanding competitor in his field, winning many awards at home and abroad”.

"He began his career in motorsports here in Ireland winning the Sport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Driver of the Year in 2009, and has since represented his country with distinction in the World Rally Championship and in many other events over the years,” he added.

"I would like to send my deepest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and colleagues at Motorsport Ireland at this very sad time.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and stands ready to provide consular assistance.

Mr Breen was an ambassador for the Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the authority said he had a “profound influence on the predominantly young men and women who follow the sport” and conveyed its message of “Keep the Race in its Place” and not copy what rally drivers do on public roads.

Mr Breen recorded a series of online videos, which are still in use today, with the RSA and Motorsport Ireland, to demonstrate the safety differences between a rally car and an ordinary private car. He also voiced a series of radio adverts which aired on local radio in advance of rallying events advising fans on how to keep safe both during and after a rally.

For his positive contribution to road safety awareness, the RSA honoured him with a ‘Special Recognition’ award in 2013.

"It is one thing to be a successful and inspirational sports person, it is another thing to use that status to powerfully and positively influence your supporters to ensure their safety and wellbeing. Craig embodied this commitment of contributing to the greater good though his advocacy work with the RSA and Motorsport Ireland,” an RSA spokesperson said.

A spokesperson for the World Rally Championship said: "The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time.”

The President of the FIA – the body the represents motoring organisations – Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.”

Former WRC driver Jari-Matti Latvala, who is the current principal at Toyota Gazoo Racing said he and his team are so “shocked and saddened” by the loss.

"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and to all at Hyundai Motorsport,” he said.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas described Mr Breen’s death as “shocking news”. “RIP Craig Breen,” he added.

News of Mr Breen’s death filtered through during a meeting of Waterford City and County Council today and a minute’s silence was observed, said Labour Party Councillor Thomas Phelan.

"We immediately stood for a minute's silence and suspended the meeting temporarily as a mark of respect for Craig Breen, an amazing sports ambassador for Waterford. May he rest in peace. Deepest sympathies to his family, friends, team mates and supporters,” he said.

Waterford GAA also announced that a minute’s silence will be held at Fraher Field and Lemybrien this evening, where the Waterford under 20 and minor teams are in action.