Irish rally driver Craig Breen has tragically died while completing a practice event in Croatia.

The death of the 33-year-old Waterford native has been confirmed by his racing team Hyundai Motorsport.

It’s been reported that the incident occurred just after noon, local time, today between Stari Golubovac and Lobora.

Hyundai Motorsport confirmed that Mr Breen was conducting the test event with his co-driver James Fulton, and that Mr Fulton was unharmed.

The practice event was being held ahead of the Croatia Rally which is scheduled for April 20 – 23.

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for [the] Croatia Rally,” the racing team said in a statement.

“Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time.

“Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and many fans.

“Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

The Croatia Rally is the fourth event of the World Rally Championship’s 2023 season.

Ahead of the race, Craig Breen and James Fulton sat in 6th place on the table. The pair claimed a second overall place in the Rally of Sweden in February.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Breen since news of his death emerged this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the World Rally Championship said: "The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time.”

The President of the FIA – the body the represents motoring organisations – Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.”

Former WRC driver Jari-Matti Latvala, who is the current principal at Toyota Gazoo Racing said he and his team are so “shocked and saddened” by the loss.

"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and to all at Hyundai Motorsport.

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo F1 driver Valtteri Bottas described Mr Breen’s death as “shocking news”. “RIP Craig Breen,” he added.

