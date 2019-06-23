Investigation launched after well-known racing driver killed in Donegal Rally

A well-known driver has been killed in a collision during the Donegal Rally on the Fanad Head loop today.

The incident happened around 12.30pm this afternoon.

The final stages of the rally have now been cancelled.

In a statement, Motorsport Ireland said: "It is with regret that Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club announce that a fatality has occurred during the final day of the 2019 Donegal International Rally on Sunday 23rd June.

"The Donegal Motor Club are liaising with the family of the competitor involved.

"The relevant authorities have begun a full investigation into the incident and will be assisted by Motorsport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club.

"Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

"The entire motorsport community extends its fullest sympathy to the family of the bereaved."

The rally, which started on Friday, was in its third and final day.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that they are at the scene in Donegal.

They described the incident as a "serious collision".

The three-day international event attracts the sport's big names and up to 70,000 spectators every year.

