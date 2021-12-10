‘I didn’t know how far Michael Schumacher would go to win, but we know with Max Verstappen,’ says Damon Hill

Damon Hill knows from bitter experience what it feels like to be punted out of a Formula 1 title decider. In 1994, in Adelaide, his Williams was famously on the receiving end of a Michael Schumacher special, the car’s suspension dashed along with Hill’s title hopes.

So when he says he is nervous we might see something similar on Sunday as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen duel in the desert for motorsport’s biggest prize, he knows whereof he speaks.

“I hope we get a result and a conclusion to this championship which is befitting of the standards that we aspire to from our sport,” is his considered response when asked what he is hoping to see on Sunday. “That’s what I hope.”

The truth is, Hill is not at all convinced his wish will be granted.

With the two drivers heading into the weekend level on points and given the way the last few races have panned out, with almost as much time spent in the stewards’ room as on the track, the possibility of some sort of incident or controversy feels almost inevitable.

If there is, there is no doubt which of the two Hill feels would likely be the aggressor. And not just because Verstappen would win the title should both cars fail to finish.

“Listen, I’m a huge fan of Max,” Hill insists. “There’s no doubt that in the category of greatest drivers that there have ever been, we’re watching two of them right now. That qualifying lap he produced in Saudi Arabia last weekend? Phenomenal. You saw Fernando Alonso’s reaction [on social media]. His face summed up all of us. We just don’t like to see, I guess, a sort of . . . bruiser.”

Hill is picking his words carefully. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner labelled the 1996 champion “biased” against his driver in an interview only a fortnight ago.

Unsurprisingly, Hill rejects that suggestion. “Honestly, I just try to look at the racing. We all want to see great Formula 1. And we want to comment on great Formula 1 and driving. And if we comment on bad Formula 1 that doesn’t mean we’re biased.”

So what is he saying? Is Verstappen doing ‘bad Formula 1’? Again, Hill thinks carefully before responding. “Look, I think from the moment he arrived, Max showed that he was going to push the limits,” he says. “He has an attitude which is ‘This isn’t kindergarten. This is proper racing. We want to see proper racing.’

“But my response to that is, well, what is proper racing, you know? I don’t see where just ploughing on into a corner, locked up, just because you don’t want the guy to overtake, is actually skilful. I think it’s over-aggressive and abusing that margin that we’ve allowed.”

Verstappen and his team, of course, similarly reject the suggestion that the Dutchman’s driving has been in any way over the line. Yesterday, Verstappen again said he felt he was being unfairly singled out by the stewards. But Hill is not having it.

“Put it this way,” he says. “You’re not fooling all the other guys you race against. You might be fooling the FIA, you might be fooling the press, the public, your fans. But you’re not fooling all the guys who’ve done this for a long time. And you’re not fooling the guys you race against.”

For all that, Hill does not believe the comparisons with 1994 are valid. For one thing, he says, he was blindsided by Schumacher’s antics back then, whereas “Max has flagged up on more than one occasion what he will do in order to stay in front”.

“In 1994,” Hill says, “we didn’t really know what was up Michael’s sleeve. We didn’t know what kind of character we were dealing with.”

The problem – and it is one Hill is happy to concede – is that these things are rarely black and white. We cannot really know what is going on in the mind of a driver unless they admit to it. It is doubly difficult when the waters are so muddied.

“I think they [the FIA stewards] opened the can of worms, to be honest, when they didn’t do something in Brazil,” Hill says, referring to the incident when Verstappen refused to yield the corner to Hamilton, braking so late he forced both cars off track. The Red Bull driver escaped sanction both during that race and afterwards.

“I think they showed there that they were potentially open to being persuaded that this was racing,” Hill says. “So I think the FIA have got to bear some degree of responsibility for this because they haven’t made it clear as to what they will allow. I mean, they’ve sort of been pressured into allowing racing to include wheel-to-wheel contact and running people off the track.

"But that’s not the skill we’re looking for. The skill we’re looking for is to be able to race in close proximity without colliding, without crashing, without contact. That’s what we admire. I mean, if we wanted to see bare-knuckle fighting, we’d go to see bare-knuckle fighting.”

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]