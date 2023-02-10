‘I could be the Mayor of Brattby at this stage’ – Craig Breen roars into the lead in Sweden

Craig Breen of Ireland and James Fulton of Ireland are competing with their Hyundai Shell Mobis WRT Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid. Photo: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

All smiles: Craig Breen is pictured during a break at the 2nd stage of the Rally Sweden, second round of the FIA World Rally Championship. Photo: Getty Images

Craig Breen’s return to Hyundai is on the edge of yielding a first WRC Rally win as he stormed into the lead in Sweden today.

Breen and co-driver James Fulton currently sit 2.6 seconds ahead of Ott Tanak’s M-Sport Ford Puma after eight stages, with another 10 stages over the weekend standing between the Irish and a first victory. Breen’s lead going into today’s final stages was larger, but the Estonian driver managed to cut 3.8 seconds into his rival to set up a heart-racing Saturday of action.

Read More