‘I could be the Mayor of Brattby at this stage’ – Craig Breen roars into the lead in Sweden

Craig Breen’s return to Hyundai is on the edge of yielding a first WRC Rally win as he stormed into the lead in Sweden today.
Breen and co-driver James Fulton currently sit 2.6 seconds ahead of Ott Tanak’s M-Sport Ford Puma after eight stages, with another 10 stages over the weekend standing between the Irish and a first victory. Breen’s lead going into today’s final stages was larger, but the Estonian driver managed to cut 3.8 seconds into his rival to set up a heart-racing Saturday of action.
The Waterford driver took the lead on Special Stage 5 where he made the most of his late road position to go fastest by a whopping 7.8 seconds over the rest of the field, leapfrogging Tanak and taking the lead by 7.8sec. "I could probably be the mayor of Brattby at this stage!" Breen said after SS5.
"The car is absolutely on rails - I've never had anything like this before. More of that please!"
He was also fastest in SS6, saying after: “That one didn't feel so nice - I struggled with the front in some places, but it's still incredibly fun."
Meanwhile, Takamoto Katsuta and Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston pulled out of the event after rolling the car 8.7km into the fifth stage.