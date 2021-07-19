Horner slams victorious Hamilton after Verstappen crashes out

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner accused British Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton of putting title rival Max Verstappen’s life at risk with a ‘desperate’ collision that ended the Dutchman’s race yesterday.

Horner said Mercedes’ seven-times world champion, the most successful driver in the history of Formula One, made an amateur error in trying to pass at Copse corner on the opening lap and dismissed the Briton’s 99th career victory as ‘hollow’.

He said Hamilton, who did not feel he was to blame for what others also called a racing incident, had put a fellow competitor’s safety “in jeopardy”.

“We’re just lucky today, unfortunately after a 51-G accident, that there wasn’t somebody seriously hurt. What I’m most angry about is the lack of judgement, or the misjudgement and desperation,” he added.

“Thankfully we got away with it today, but had that been an awful lot worse, a 10-second penalty would have looked pretty meaningless.”

The controversial clash slashed Verstappen’s championship lead from 33 points before the race to a mere eight after 10 rounds.

Hamilton was handed the time penalty for causing the collision but raced back to take the lead from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with two laps to spare. It was his record eighth home win.

Horner said Verstappen was battered and bruised and in hospital after the biggest accident of his F1 career.

The crash brought the rac to a temporary halt as barriers were repaired.

“I can’t see how Lewis can take any satisfaction out of a win when you’ve put your fellow competitor and driver in hospital,” said Horner.

Verstappen also chimed in on Twitter. “Glad I’m OK. Very disappointed with being taken out like this. The penalty given does not help us and doesn’t do justice to the dangerous move Lewis made on track,” said the Dutch youngster. “Watching the celebrations while still in hospital is disrespectful and unsportsmanlike behaviour but we move on.”

Horner also criticised Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff for going to see stewards while the race was halted, saying it was unacceptable to try and lobby them.