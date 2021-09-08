'He is here, but different' - Michael Schumacher's wife offers update on F1 legend's condition

Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has offered an update on the F1 legend's health over seven years after a skiing accident left him severely injured.

Schumacher suffered a serious head injury following a fall in December 2013, and has been receiving treatment both in hospital and at home in the subsequent years.

Netflix will release a documentary titled, 'Schumacher', later this month, which will chart the rise of the seven-time Formula One champion.

Speaking in the documentary, Corinna offered an update on her husband's condition.

“Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here, different, but here,” Corinna said in quotes reported by the Guardian. "He still shows me how strong he is every day.

“We’re together. We live together at home. We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond. And no matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We’re trying to carry on as a family, the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.”

Corinna added that it is hard to fathom how much things have changed following the freak accident.

“‘I miss Michael every day,” says Corinna. “But it’s not just me who misses him. It’s the children, the family, his father, everyone around him.

“We’d always made it through his races safely. Which is why I was certain he had a few guardian angels that were keeping an eye out for him. I don’t know if it’s just a kind of protective wall that you put up yourself or if it’s because you’re in a way naive but it simply never occurred to me that anything could ever happen to Michael.

"I never blamed God for why this happened now. It [the accident] was just really bad luck, all the bad luck anyone could ever have in their life."