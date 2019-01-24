'Guess who's back' - Michael Dunlop confirms return to racing after death of brother William

Michael Dunlop has revealed he will continue racing next year, after taking time out to consider his future following the death of his brother William.

He will continue to race with Tyco BMW for a second season in 2019.

Guess Who's Back



Dunlop challenges 2019 superbike with @tycobmw pic.twitter.com/afordB3ttg — Michael (@M_Dunlop3) January 24, 2019

William Dunlop was killed during practice for the Skerries 100 road races in Co Dublin on July 7, 2018.

Michael's father Robert and uncle Joey were also previously killed in racing accidents.

He said that he was looking forward to getting back on the bike after taking some time out of the sport.

"I’m looking forward to working with the TAS Racing boys again this year. We grabbed a Superbike TT win last year, which was a good start and the goal this year will be to go after both the Superbike and Senior TT wins on the Island," Michael said.

William Dunlop, who died in a crash during the Skerries 100 Photo: PACEMAKER PRESS

"BMW has launched a new bike, which I should be riding in a few weeks’ time. With the added improvements to the package and a second season with the same team, we should be in a good place to go after both the big wins on the Island."

Tyco BMW Team Manager Phillip Neill said the group were delighted to keep Michael on the team.

"It was always our plan to continue with Michael, however it was important we took some time together to consider the best way to approach 2019, and we look forward to announcing further details soon," he said.

Speaking at the Belfast Telegraph Sports Awards earlier this month Michael paid tribute to his late brother, but would not be drawn on his own future.

"It's been a tough time. The Dunlop name has been massive in NI and we've taken our hits. I thought we'd suffered our torture but William went about his business quietly - sadly leaving two daughters," he said.

"When we were off the track, we have a great bond and I'll carry that bond to look after his girls. Sadly, it seems to be that whenever one of our family passes away, that's when the awards come. I'll hold my head up, not for the award, but for being William's brother."

Michael revealed that riding had not been on his mind since his brother's death.

"I haven't sat on a bike since William's accident. It's one of those years. It's been tough. It's going to be hard to keep functioning. William was one of the best we've ever had, on track and off track. He was a great personality, not just for the sport, but for the family. We'll stick together as a family," he said.

"I threw the bikes in the air and I went and bought a nightclub. I've now bought a plane and do a bit of flying - I've taken a bit of a mid-life crisis."

"This is more of a celebration to William. It's not about my career. I don't really give much thought about my career at the minute."

The Ballymoney man raised his Isle of Man TT career total to eighteen victories at last year’s event, making him the third most successful rider of all time at the TT.

Dunlop’s full programme of events for Tyco BMW will be announced in the coming weeks.

Belfast Telegraph