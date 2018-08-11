A rider at the Ulster Grand Prix is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious incident during the opening race on Saturday.

A rider at the Ulster Grand Prix is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious incident during the opening race on Saturday.

Grand Prix rider fighting for life after 'serious race incident'

Two riders were involved in the incident.

The French rider Fabrice Miguet is in a critical condition in hospital following the Superstock crash.

English competitor Davey Todd has been taken to hospital with suspected fractures.

Organisers have not released details of the incident. It happened at the Joey's Windmill section of the track during the first race on Saturday, the Lisburn and Castlereagh Council Superstock Race.

The race was red flagged after the fourth lap at the Dundrod circuit with Dean Harrison declared the winner.

The clerk of the course Noel Johnston also attended the scene.

Racing resumed just after 1.30pm.

Belfast Telegraph