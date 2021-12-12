From the first lap to the last – Five key moments that decided captivating Formula One season in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and the rest of the field at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
Verstappen had drawn first blood in this title fight decider as the qualified on pole position following a fine lap during Saturday qualifying.
Hamilton, though, would get the better start and hit the front as Verstappen lunged at turn seven in an attempt to regain the lead.
No contact was made as Hamilton ran wide, missing the corner but also riling Red Bull as he escaped any sort of penalty for doing so.
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 battle for track position with Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda in the distance behind during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda and Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes W12 battle for track position with Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda in the distance behind during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
With Hamilton putting in fastest laps and opening up an impressive lead, Verstappen pitted for fresh tyres and the leader followed suit to avoid the undercut.
That left the sister Red Bull of Sergio Perez leading the race and he was told he needed to hold up Hamilton behind.
The Mexican obliged, tussling with Hamilton and costing him more than six seconds as Verstappen closed in. "Checo is a legend," Verstappen said over the radio after the Mercedes eventually got through.
The FIA Safety Car leads Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the field during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
That miracle would arrive in the shape of a crash for the Williams of Nicholas Latifi, with Hamilton just five laps from home.
This time a safety car was required and Verstappen would once again take the chance to dive into the pits for a set of soft tyres, lining him up for a shot at Hamilton - on a set of worn, hard compound tyres, if and when the race restarted.
Not for the first time in the grand prix, Hamilton was left questioning the decision from his own pit wall to stay out.
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda takes the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 12: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda takes the chequered flag during the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Confusion reigned and the respective team principals roared over the radio as the laps ticked down.
The decision of race director Michael Masi not to let lapped cars pass Hamilton and the safety car was met with anger from Horner, with the ruling changed moments later allowing Verstappen to close up.
This led to incredulity from Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, whose anguished screams over the radio accompanied television pictures of Verstappen passing Hamilton on the last lap to claim the title in barely-believable circumstance.