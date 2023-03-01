Formula One: What channel, what time and who is the favourite? All you need to know about the Bahrain Grand Prix

Mechanics push Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain during a Formula One pre season test at the Bahrain International Circuit last week. The Italian team are challenging Red Bull for the season. Photo: AP

After an arduous winter of testing and development, the 10 teams of Formula One are ready to send their cars back into action.

The 2023 season begins this weekend with the Bahrain Grand Prix, with reigning World Champion Max Verstappen hoping to get his title defence off the ground.

Here’s what you need to know for this week’s race.

What time is the Grand Prix?

The main event is on this Sunday at 3.0pm Irish time.

Where can I watch the action?

The race is live on Sky Sports with free-to-air highlights shown on Channel 4 at 9.0pm Sunday night.

In the lead-up to the race, Sky Sports are also broadcasting three practice sessions, two on Friday (11.30am and 3.0pm) and one on Saturday (11.30am). They are also broadcasting qualifying live at 3.0pm Saturday, with Channel 4 showing qualifying highlights at 7.30pm that evening.

What can we expect?

All we have to go on when predicting the outcome of this race is how well the teams performed in pre-season testing in Bahrain last weekend.

Reigning champions Red Bull and Max Verstappen are hot favourites to continue their dominance from 2022 with a win for either the Dutchman or team-mate Sergio Perez tipped here. However, we are expected to see a dramatic change in the pecking-order in the rest of the field.

Red Bull’s biggest threats are, again, Ferrari. Charles Leclerc won the Bahrain GP last season – albeit after both Red Bulls broke down – and based on their testing performance the Italian team are Red Bull’s main title challengers.

They suffered from a series of unfortunate events last season, between team errors and reliability issues, and will need a result here to build early-season momentum under new Team Principal Frederic Vasseur.

As for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes, most observers believe they are another year away from being good enough to challenge for the title again. Seven-time World Champion Hamilton went winless for the first time in his career last season, and team-mate George Russell only picked up one victory.

Their car will probably be the third-best on track, so its down to driver skill and maybe a bit of luck to get on the podium this week.

In the midfield battle, the long-awaited breakthrough season for Aston Martin may finally be upon us.

Aston Martin, the descendant of Irish-owned team Jordan, now have Fernando Alonso on the team after Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement, and their performance in testing suggests they have finally built a car capable of beating the rest of the midfield teams after false dawns the past two years.

However, for the second season running they could be competing in Bahrain with a substitute driver as Lance Stroll is recovering from a bicycle injury he picked up last week. Last season Vettel missed out on last season’s Bahrain GP with Covid, and fans hoped he would make a return to Aston Martin if Stroll was not fit.

However, the Silverstone-based team confirmed that Stroll will be replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich if the Canadian is not fit enough, the 22-year-old Brazilian having been the man who took Stroll’s spot in testing last week.

Among the fans who must brace for disappointment are followers of McLaren. Lando Norris has this week defended his position after signing a deal that keeps him at the team until 2026, and the wisdom of that is being questioned as their performance in testing suggests he and rookie team-mate Oscar Piastri will struggle to make the top 10.