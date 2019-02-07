Former Irish F1 driver launches €22m defamation lawsuit against US TV station over alleged use of racial slur

Former Irish Formula One driver, Derek Daly, has filed a $25 million defamation lawsuit against the radio station he spent 30 years broadcasting for in the US.

The now 65-year-old Dubliner, a Grand Prix racer for the Hesketh, Tyrrell, March, Theodore and Williams teams between '78 and '82 before competing for the next two decades in America, was fired from his commentary role with WISH-TV last August for alleged use of a racial slur.

The allegation was made on the basis of a story told by veteran Indianapolis Colts Radio announcer, Bob Lamey, reputedly quoting Daly using a racial slur during an exchange at Indianapolis Motor Speedway 35 years ago.

Lamey, the so-called 'Voice of the Colts', retired unexpectedly shortly after he told the story to a friend in the presence of a black station employee last August.

The Ballinteer man vehemently denies that he ever used the reported slur in an exchange with Lamey, insisting that WISH-TV were informed of this before they chose to broadcast the allegation.

He does admit to once describing himself as "the n****r in the woodpile" – a common enough expression in Ireland at the time - not long after he started racing in America. When told immediately by a friend that the expression would be considered offensive in the US, Daly says he never used it again.

The lawsuit, filed against Nexstar Media Group and WISH-TV on Daly’s behalf today, reads "Lamey's story and racial slur was not from 35 years ago as he thought. His story came from somewhere else, some other time and he mixed up where he thought he heard it from. He mistakenly attributed the story to Derek Daly and WISH-TV was informed by Daly in writing four hours before their broadcast that Lamey’s story did NOT come from him."

Daly says he was never interviewed by Lamey and, contrary to the station's allegation, had not "confirmed that he was the source of Lamey’s story". Indeed, he says the station never even asked him the question.

The story has had a devastating impact, not just on Daly’s media work, but on the racing career of son – Conor – who recently had a sponsor withdraw their support from his NASCAR campaign because of the publicity now surrounding an incident that would have occurred eight years before he was even born.

Derek Daly’s lawsuit declares "The story was a result of poor management within WISH-TV, jumping to conclusions. They heard a rumour that a competing station, WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis was working on a potential additional story that linked Daly to the Bob Lamey controversy.

"WISH-TV was so scared that somehow their racing analyst might be linked and they might be beaten to the blazing headline, they jumped to a false conclusion."

Daly, who contested the Indy 500 regularly through the mid to late 1980s, has been publicly supported by Willy Tribbs, the first African American to qualify for that race, America’s most famous.

The two have been close for over 40 years and Tribbs commented "I've never been friends with racists. He’s a great father, great human being and a great friend. I will defend him to the end."

