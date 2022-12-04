Former Ferrari, McLaren and Renault F1 driver Patrick Tambay dies, aged 73

Patrick Tambay's first victory for Ferrari in the 1982 German Grand Prix in Hockenheim. (Photo by Paul-Henri Cahier/Getty Images)

Former Formula One driver Patrick Tambay has died at the age of 73.

Tambay competed for Ferrari, McLaren and Renault during two spells in F1 between 1977 and 1979, and 1981 and 1985.

Driving for Ferrari, he won the 1982 German Grand Prix, and the San Marino Grand Prix the following year.

Ferrari paid tribute to Tambay on their official Instagram page, writing: "We are all truly saddened by the news of the passing of Patrick Tambay.

"He was one of the true stars of the 80s winning two races with the Scuderia and contributing to winning the Manufacturers' titles in 1982 and 1983."