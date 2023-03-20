| 10.9°C Dublin

FIA reverse decision and hand Fernando Alonso back third place at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso (right) celebrated his third place on the podium (Hassan Ammar/AP) Expand

Philip Duncan

Fernando Alonso has been handed back his third place at Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

More than three hours after the 41-year-old was controversially stripped of his 100th career podium, following a retrospective 10-second penalty, the FIA announced it had reversed its decision.

