F1 urged not to abandon ‘most iconic race in the world’ as Pierre Gasly says Monaco exit would be a ‘shocker’

Pierre Gasly has told Formula One to quash talk of the Monaco Grand Prix being dropped from its calendar.

The historic race around the streets of Monte Carlo is said to be under threat as F1 strikes new street-circuit deals with the likes of Las Vegas and Miami, which are hoped to be more conducive to current cars than the tight Monaco track.

Circuits will have to show they have more than just “pedigree” in striking future deals with the sport, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has warned.

McLaren boss Zak Brown recently said: “I’d much rather have Monaco than not… but just like the sport is bigger than any one driver or team, I think it’s bigger than any one grand prix.”

But AlphaTauri driver Gasly has insisted that F1 must stick by Monaco.

“That would be a bit of a shocker if Monaco gets taken out of the calendar,” said the Frenchman.

“It's probably the most iconic race in the world.

“Talking to non-F1 fans, everyone had heard about Monaco for various reasons, whether it's racing, whether it's party-related, whether it's all of the action that happens around the grand prix. It's a very iconic weekend.

“I think, and I really hope, we get to experience it as drivers because it's probably the toughest track of the season, the most challenging, and is my favourite one.”

