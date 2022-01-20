‘Dream come true’ as Craig Breen opens WRC campaign in Monte Carlo

After part-time opportunities at Citroen and Hyundai, Craig Breen’s first season as a full-time World Rally Championship (WRC) driver begins today as the Waterford man and co-driver Paul Nagle begin the Rallye Monte Carlo.

Breen and Nagle had sporadic chances to perform at the top level over the last couple of seasons, culminating in three podium finishes across five stages in a Hyundai i20.

These performances earned the Waterford man a move to the M-Sport World Rally Team, and with the dominant pairing of Sebastien Loeb and Sebastien Ogier only featuring part-time throughout the season, Breen and M-Sport team-mate Gus Greensmith could well be in the running for a drivers’ championship – the bookies currently have Breen as fifth favourite.

Despite rolling his Ford Puma off a hill in testing last week, Breen is still confident in the new-era hybrid machinery handed to him by his team.

“It is always something very special competing on Rallye Monte Carlo, but to be doing it for the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, is a dream come true,” said Breen.

“The team has done an unbelievable job building and developing the Puma Hybrid Rally1 and it really shows. It is by far the best rally car I have ever driven and with the addition of the hybrid unit, it is going to add another dimension to the rally.”

This season is the first WRC campaign of the hybrid era, where cars are powered by both a 1.6 litre internal combustion engine and a 100kW electric motor, combining to produce more than 500 brake horse-power in cars based off family hatchbacks. The rule changes blow the championship wide open as the big three manufacturers of Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport Ford battle it out to see who has got the best out of the new technology.