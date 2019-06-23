Donegal Rally suspended following 'major incident' this afternoon

The first three stages of Day 3 of the Donegal International Rally have been cancelled after a major incident on the Fanad Head loop today.

"Donegal Motor Club want to confirm that an incident occurred during the running of the Donegal international rally at approximately 12.30pm," read a statement.

"The matter is currently being dealt with. A further statement will be released at 16.00pm."

The rally, which started on Friday, was in its third and final day.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that they are at the scene in Donegal.

They described the incident as a "serious collision" but didn't expand further.

More to follow

Online Editors