'Craig is like a brother to me' - Paul Nagle pays tribute to partner after ending impressive WRC career in Spain

Paul Nagle's impressive career as World Rally Championship co-driver ended today as he and driver Craig Breen finished ninth overall in the Rally Catalunya in Spain.

At the end of Saturday’s competition, the Irish duo were within striking distance of the top spot in seventh, but they could not build on that momentum over the four Sunday stages.

The winner's honours went to Toyota's Sebastien Ogier, who finished 16.4 seconds ahead of Hyundai's Thierry Neuville and helped seal the constructor's championship title for Toyota. Drivers' champion Kalle Rovanpera rounds off the top three.

Nagle bowed into retirement from the sport’s top level on his 102nd WRC start, ending an 18-year career that has seen him sit beside Waterford man Breen and earn five WRC wins beside Kris Meeke at Citroen, the last coming in Spain in 2017.

Paul Nagle of Kerry with his wife Cathy and children Leon aged 3 and Fitz aged 5 at the final stage finish of his WRC career during day four of the FIA World Rally Championship RACC Catalunya in Spain. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

Paul Nagle of Kerry with his wife Cathy and children Leon aged 3 and Fitz aged 5 at the final stage finish of his WRC career during day four of the FIA World Rally Championship RACC Catalunya in Spain. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

“I have to thank two special men,” Nagle said.

“First, the man beside me, who’s like a brother to me, and Kris Meeke back in our Citroen days. Without these I wouldn’t be where I am today.

“Thanks to everyone at home, my wife and kids and to all the Irish here this weekend.”

Other Irish in action included co-driver Aaron Johnston, who along with Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta finished in seventh, ahead of the fastest two M-Sport Fords - Adrien Fourmaux in eighth and Breen and Nagle in ninth.

Also competing were Josh McErlean and James Fulton, whose WRC2 class Hyundai i20 finished in a respectable 21st overall and 11th in their eligibility group. 31-year-old Fulton will take Nagle's spot as Breen's co-driver from next month's new all-new asphalt Rally Japan onwards.