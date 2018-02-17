Craig Breen off to a strong start at Rally Sweden

The Waterford driver has thrived in the snow setting two fastest stage times in his Citreon WRC and at one point yesterday he was within seconds of leader Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai.

While the Irishman lost some time later he remains seconds overall and has a 30 second lead on the third placed driver Andres Mikkelsen.

There are three stages to be covered on Sunday which leaves Breen ideally positioned to claim his best ever finish in a World rally event. His previous best finish was a third place in Rally Finland in 2016.