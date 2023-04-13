Craig Breen knew that his passion was a dangerous one – but how exactly do you process horror like this?

The tragic news from Croatia has pitched Ireland’s rallying community into an almost disbelieving trance

Craig Breen, pictured back in October 2022, during day one of the FIA World Rally Championship RACC Catalunya in Spain. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Vincent Hogan

Nobody understood better than Craig Breen that his passion was a dangerous one.