Craig Breen knew that his passion was a dangerous one – but how exactly do you process horror like this?

Vincent Hogan

The tragic news from Croatia has pitched Ireland’s rallying community into an almost disbelieving trance

Craig Breen, pictured back in October 2022, during day one of the FIA World Rally Championship RACC Catalunya in Spain. Photo: Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile via Getty Images Expand

Nobody understood better than Craig Breen that his passion was a dangerous one.

To drive as thrillingly as world championship drivers must requires reaching the most fundamental accommodation with risk. You cannot be competitive in that environment without also being, essentially, on the edge.

