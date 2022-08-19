Craig Breen in contention in Belgium after solid first day

Craig Breen and Paul Nagle Of team M-Sport Ford WRT seen on performing during the Ypres Rally, Belgium.

CRAIG BREEN currently sits fifth in the Ypres Rally Belgium as he pushes his Ford to catch the leading pack.

Local man Thierry Neuville produced a plucky comeback drive to head up a Hyundai 1-2, finishing the day just 2.5 seconds ahead of team-mate Ott Tanak.

Toyota make up third and fourth place after eight special stages, with Britain’s Elfyn Evans sitting in the podium spot a comfortable 23.6 seconds ahead of Esapekka Lappi.

That leaves Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle sitting as the best of the M-Sport team, but his Ford Puma is almost a minute off Neuville’s pace and 42.4 seconds off a podium spot.

Early in the day, championship leader Kalle Rovanperä rolled into retirement on SS2 as Toyota star Evans was forced to bolt a single wet weather tyre onto his Yaris after damaging a slicks on SS6, allowing the Hyundais to pull away.

What worked against Breen – and most of the field outside the top three – was tyre strategy as most crews elected to use wet tyres in preparation for rain that never came down from the cloudy Flanders sky. But the Waterford man can be proud of holding on to fifth despite the tyre disadvantage and his overshoot earlier in the day, and can expect to get closer to the top riders as racing resumes tomorrow.