Craig Breen determined to keep WRC title challenge alive in Swedish snow

After securing a third-place finish at Monte Carlo, Craig Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle have an excellent opportunity to win their first World Rally Championship stage as the second round of this season begins in Sweden on Thursday.

In the last round, the Irish duo were beaten by ‘the two Sebs’ in the Mediterranean hills – M-Sport team-mate Sebastien Loeb and reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier.

The Frenchmen are undoubtedly two of the best to ever sit behind the wheel of a rally car and were competing on familiar roads in their home country, meaning topping the podium was a momentous challenge for the chasing pack.

This week, however, neither Loeb and Ogier are competing, and the Swedish roads Breen’s Ford Puma will be attacking are stages the drivers have not experienced before.

This provides Breen, who is on a run of four consecutive top-three finishes and has more experience on Swedish roads than his M-Sport team-mates, a seemingly perfect chance to finally stand in first place on Sunday.

The only thing that could hold Breen back is his position in the competing order, as being sent out second means he may struggle for grip in the snow more than drivers who will follow, something the Waterford man recognises.

“I want to try to salvage the most amount of points out of the weekend as possible to try to maintain the place in the drivers’ championship,” Breen said.

“The start position we have here is going to make things difficult. A good result in Monte-Carlo generally makes Sweden tough – it’s no coincidence that Sébastien Loeb and Sébastien Ogier have so many wins in Monte, but not many in Sweden.

“It’s because they’ve suffered from the road position [in Sweden]. We’ll do what we can and, like I say, try to take all the points we can.”

The forested, snowy roads of the Västerbotten region in the north-east of Sweden will be among the fastest of this WRC season, and the 11 WRC1 drivers competing will have to find a balance between pure speed and finding grip with their spoked tyres whilst not damaging themselves when ‘leaning into’ snowbanks to make quick turns, and is the first loose-surface challenge in the hybrid era.

“I’m excited to discover a new rally,” said Breen. “I’ve done Rally Sweden many times before in Torsby but it’ll be completely new this time.

"This is also the first rally on loose surfaces with the new Rally1 cars and the Puma hybrid, so hopefully it’ll be good for the crews and spectators.

“I’m hoping for a good event, trying to build more confidence with the car, and to see if we can get another strong result. The most important thing is to keep the Championship position strong heading into Croatia when we switch over to Tarmac.”

Other Irish to watch include Aaron Johnston, co-driver with Toyota to Japanese team-mate T. Katsuta. They finished eighth last time in Monte-Carlo and should be good for a mid-table finish here too.

In the WRC2 class, Irish duo Josh McErlean and James Fulton are in action for the first time in their inaugural season with their upgraded Hyundai i20 machinery.

For Derryman McErlean it is rude awakening to the arctic circle as he competes on snow for the first time, but he is confident his preparations in the week leading up have been enough to help him challenge his more experienced opposition.

“My first taste of snow driving has been a tremendous experience, we have completed some good testing in different conditions, I feel quite comfortable with our new surroundings,” he said.

"Snowbanks are your best friend until they bite, Sweden is notorious for this, but I hope we can keep the momentum going.

“Snow conditions are the most unique thing about Sweden, understanding the way the road evolves is important – knowing the grip levels and trying to preserve the studded tyres is key, but I’m sure we’ll manage it.”

Cavan native Fulton, meanwhile, is taking inspiration – and valuable advice - from Breen and Nagle and hopes to soon increase Ireland’s representation in the sport.

“For me Paul has been a huge help. I have got to know him quite well over the last few years. He is one of the most experienced co-drivers in the world and that is what is crucial on these WRC events,” Fulton said.

“Experience is everything. The knowledge he has of every event is massive so it is a great benefit for me to be able to learn from him. He has been extremely helpful to me and is always willing to help.

“Ireland has never been represented like this in the WRC and we are proud to be part of it.”