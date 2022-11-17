Craig Breen clears way for Hyundai return after failing to ‘click’ at M-Sport

Craig Breen has parted ways with the M-Sport Ford WRC team after only a year with the British outfit.

The Waterford man had joined last season on a two-year deal that made 2022 his first season in a full-time seat in the Championship.

But Breen, who has crashed out of five of the last seven rallies, announced today that he and the team had decided to part ways, as the team looks for a more consistent leader to be in the driver’s seat of their Ford Pumas.

“I want to extend a big thank you to M-Sport and the whole team for everything they've done for me this year. It has been an important season as my first full-time drive and to complete that in a Puma has been fantastic,” Breen said.

“There have been a lot of fun times and laughs together on this albeit, short journey. M-Sport has a real family feel and it will be sad to leave that behind.

“It has been a great experience for me to be part of the team, but ultimately, it’s time to move on.”

The split means Breen is likely to return to Hyundai with his new co-driver James Fulton, and an announcement is expected today that the Korean team’s line-up will include the Irishman as well as Thierry Neuville, Esapekka Lappi and Dani Sordo.

The big question mark, however, is whether Breen’s role in the team he left after the 2021 season will be as a full-time driver or a return to a part-time role, with the team expected to share their third car between Breen and Sordo throughout the 14-round season.

Breen was M-Sport’s fastest driver throughout the season and was their leading driver in the championship with a seventh-place finish, bolstered by podiums in Monte Carlo and Greece. But a series of crashes in the second half of the year put into question the reliability of the Ford Puma and of Breen, and the team’s principal Richard Millener believes that things just did not click this season.

“I think we all knew the potential that was there, and I’ll always remember a lot of highs from the year – not least the double podium he secured for the team alongside Sébastien Loeb at the start of the year. Unfortunately, sometimes things just don’t quite click, and this is the reality of the situation we face,” he said.