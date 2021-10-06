| 13°C Dublin

Craig Breen achieves childhood WRC dream by signing two-year deal with M-Sport Ford

Ireland's Craig Breen will lead M-Sport Ford's world rally championship campaign on a two-year deal from 2022, the team announced on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old joins from Hyundai, where he has competed in selected events and led last weekend's Rally Finland before finishing third.

He also finished second in Estonia and Belgium and is sixth in the drivers' championship despite entering only half the events.

"I have been working towards achieving a full-time seat in the World Rally Championship since I was a little boy, so this was an opportunity I just couldn't turn down," Breen said.

"To add my name to the list of drivers that have driven for Ford is a bit surreal, drivers like Ari Vatanen, Hannu Mikkola, Colin McRae and Carlos Sainz.

"To have my name etched in the history books besides these greats is a huge privilege."

