Covid restrictions prove positive as Irish rally team PCRS steps up a level on European and world stage

Domestic Irish rallying is, or was until the early days of 2020, big business, supporting thousands of full- and part-time jobs in car preparation, fabrication and supply chains, with one of the biggest and most professional Irish rallying outfits being Letterkenny-based PCRS, run by Philip Case.

Case’s team is a relative newcomer to the top echelons of the sport but the man himself is not, having served his time with World Rally Championship (WRC) outfit M-Sport before returning home to work as freelance mechanic and engineer prior to building his own highly successful team.

Having built a strong reputation in Ireland and the UK, the Donegal-based outfit had in recent years also expanded to running in occasional European Rally Championship (ERC) and WRC events. An association with Motorsport Ireland and backing from Hyundai meant that from 2018 the international side of the business expanded. With a very structured plan in place for the next three to five years, everything was on the up for PCRS – until March 2020 and the cancellation of virtually all motorsport activity.

PCRS was established in 2005, when Case moved from Laois to Donegal to set up his first workshop. The new team built up gradually and due to Case’s passion for the sport, and a lot of hard work, a number of good clients were retained. Between 2010 and 2015 the business really began to expand, while competing in a number of Irish championships and the British Championship. Over those years, the PCRS reputation grew to the point where ERC and WRC entries were secured, with both the Spanish and British WRC rounds tackled in 2015.

Expand Close The PCRS rally team in action in Portugal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The PCRS rally team in action in Portugal

The next big steps forward came in 2018 and 2019 with the attraction of and backing from Hyundai Motorsport and the beginning of an involvement with Motorsport Ireland’s Rally Academy. The team was now operating in Europe, Ireland and Britain, where two 2019 British Rally Championship wins, and one second, were just some of the highlights. The season was capped off with an impressive end-of-season run to eleventh overall and a best privateer award in the British WRC round, while Callum Devine secured the team’s first ERC podium with third in Hungary.

Last year started with an extensive plan of Irish, British and European events but just before the opening Irish round, in early March, the world changed and PCRS lost a substantial part of their business. Some rally car maintenance, restoration and preparation work would continue in Donegal but a new approach was needed for events, as it became clear that there would be no British or Irish activity.

As the lockdowns dragged on in Ireland, the elevated status of WRC and ERC events in Europe meant that there would be some opportunities to race in 2020. With PCRS needing to keep working, a new way had to be found so the team packed their bags and headed for Europe. The new normal threw up some major headaches for Case and his team.

“We competed in Italy in July and then had to make our way to Latvia for the next event.

“With different regulations governing travel in different countries, we had to plan our routes to avoid some countries and also factor in stops on the way to find places to prepare the cars for the next event,” Case said.

“I used all my contacts to find empty workshops en route and we had to undergo a huge amount of Covid testing both at the events and as we travelled through different borders. We also had to keep records of where we had been in order to pass through some borders, and all the planning could easily be scuppered by last-minute changes in access regulations, as we found in Lithuania. In order to adhere to the rules and regulations, we did not go home to Ireland for three months.”

Eventually a home was found for the team in the industrial park at the Motorland Aragon circuit in Spain, meaning they could stop having to use their truck and awning as a workshop. From there, the remainder of the European Championship and some smaller events were tackled.

“We still had issues – for instance we needed to be formally invited into Hungary to be able to compete and we still had massive increases in our costs due to the travel requirements and the extra Covid testing,” Case said.

Despite all this, the European season was completed in fine style with competitive runs in the final three events of the year and an ERC Junior podium for Callum Devine at the last round in the Canaries.

Expand Close The PCRS rally team in action in Portugal / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The PCRS rally team in action in Portugal

When 2020 was complete, PCRS had a whole new way of working figured out. Operating from the Spanish base, a programme of European events in 2021 could now be considered and the transition to more regular WRC and ERC competition had become a reality.

The team warmed up with a trip to the Olympus Rally in the USA, where Motorsport Ireland Academy driver Josh McErlean finished third behind Travis Pastrana and Ken Block, before returning to the Iberian peninsula for a regional Portuguese event as practice for WRC Portugal in two weeks’ time, where Hyundai Junior driver McErlean and Pauric Duffy will drive Hyundai i20 R5s for the team.

“We’ve learned so much during 2020 and we are keen to continue with the international aspect of our business.

“A selection of ERC and WRC events and a British Championship programme are planned for 2021, but we still have a long road ahead of us before we get back to normal,” Case said.

“We’ll be competing in the BRC with two UK based-drivers and to comply with the rules we will use local contractors to run the cars. In Europe, once again we will be operating out of Spain and using the template from last year to keep within the guidelines, as long as things do not change again.

“The lockdown has turned out to be quite positive for us, as without it we would probably not have considered an undertaking as big as basing ourselves in Spain, as well as Donegal, and we would probably not be in a position to compete in so many European and World events.”

With so many negative stories around rallying in Ireland, and no calendar yet set, PCRS have found a way to overcome the obstacles and continue to develop their team. It’s good to see a positive step forward being made by Irish rallying, as PCRS and the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy have managed to move their programme up a gear despite the issues being faced by the sport at home.

PCRS will be back in action in WRC Portugal from May 20 to 23 and a week later their busy programme continues with the opening round of the British Championship. Two weeks after that, the team will be rallying in Italy and the USA, before a return to the European Championship trail in Rome in July.